HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, Tyler Pipe held its grand opening ceremony in Henderson for its new transload facility in the Industrial Park.

According to event officials, this transload center will be a place that is used to transfer goods from one mode of transportation to another until they reach their destination. With Henderson’s access to railways, this made it a fit for the current demands.

“We here in Henderson have the only Spur connecting East Texas to the rest of the nation and the North American network of rail,” Mayor Buzz Fullen said. “We are so proud of the diligent work by our local Henderson Economic Development Corporation to have achieved this endeavor to serve the existing industrial park, Tyler Pipe distribution center and in the near future our new East Texas Regional Business Park.”

Just under eight acres of land was purchased for this new facility from Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO), according to a release. HEDCO said that this event featured representatives from Tyler Pipe, Blacklands Railroad and Rusk County Rail District, along with Mayor Buzz Fullen, Rusk County Judge Joel Hale, HEDCO Executive Director John Clary and several of the HEDCO Board members joined a host of other dignitaries.

“The facility is a major investment in the future of Tyler Pipe,” said Joseph Holzbauer, General Manager of Tyler Pipe. “This facility will transload raw materials by rail needed to manufacture pipe and fittings that are distributed all over the United States. Tyler Pipe is proud of our partnership with the city of Henderson.”