TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police and Fire departments met at Tyler Park for their fifth annual Battle of the Badges softball game on Saturday.

Tyler PD’s crimes against children unit detective Ryan Caldwell created the program five years ago following his 4-year-old nephew’s type one diabetes diagnosis.

Here’s photos from Tyler Fire Department AKA Team Bravest:

“So the winner has bragging rights for the year and everything we make through raffle sales or anything, all the proceeds go to Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation,” Caldwell said.

Here’s photos from Tyler Police Department AKA Team Finest:

Caldwell said the game is always a good time.