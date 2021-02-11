Tyler Police Department asks people to not drive on roads if it is not necessary

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Police Department are asking people to avoid all non-essential driving.

Drivers should avoid the following areas:

• The Gentry Parkway overpass at the intersection of Gentry Parkway and North Beckham Avenue

• The Beckham Avenue overpass leading to UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospitals

The City Streets team is also adding aggregate and de-icer material on the roadway, according to the city of Tyler.

Individuals should maintain three times the normal following distance, while driving on snow or ice.

Extra caution should be used while traveling on overpasses, ramps ands bridges and shaded areas because they usually freeze first.

Drivers should also keep their distance from sanding trucks and emergency responding vehicles.

“If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle,” wrote the city.