Tyler Police Department experiencing 911 technical issues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues which are causing it to go up and down.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue but an official with the Tyler PD said they don’t have an estimated time on repairing it.

If East Texans in Tyler need to call 911 and get a busy signal, they can call the Tyler PD non-emergency number 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51