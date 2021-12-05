Tyler Police Department experiencing 911 technical issues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues which are causing it to go up and down.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue but an official with the Tyler PD said they don’t have an estimated time on repairing it.

If East Texans in Tyler need to call 911 and get a busy signal, they can call the Tyler PD non-emergency number 903-531-1000.