TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department announced on Friday that they’ve received 29 ballistic shields purchased with $94,000 from the State of Texas.

The $94,000 was requested by officials in September 2022 after Gov. Abbott announced the funds would be available in response to the Uvalde school shooting. The funds were ratified by a budget executive order on June 28, 2022 and approved projects started on May 1.

According to a funding announcement, the shields funded must be certified National Institute of

Justice (NIJ) Level III, III+ or IV. The funds also came with several requirements like:

Adopting a Active shooter policy to immediately respond and “stop the killing”

Attending at least 16 hours of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training

Tyler PD thanked Assistant Chief Eddie Sheffield and Sergeant Mike Saxion for their work on getting this equipment.