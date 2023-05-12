TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department announced on Friday that they’ve received 29 ballistic shields purchased with $94,000 from the State of Texas.
The $94,000 was requested by officials in September 2022 after Gov. Abbott announced the funds would be available in response to the Uvalde school shooting. The funds were ratified by a budget executive order on June 28, 2022 and approved projects started on May 1.
According to a funding announcement, the shields funded must be certified National Institute of
Justice (NIJ) Level III, III+ or IV. The funds also came with several requirements like:
- Adopting a Active shooter policy to immediately respond and “stop the killing”
- Attending at least 16 hours of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training
Tyler PD thanked Assistant Chief Eddie Sheffield and Sergeant Mike Saxion for their work on getting this equipment.