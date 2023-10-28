TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Twice a year the Tyler Police Department, in partnership with the DEA, holds a drug take-back day.

“Dispose of their leftover drugs or any kind of narcotics and things like that that we actually receive for the DEA,” said Scott Behrend an officer with the Tyler Police Department.

Doing this helps people like Rob Barber know what to do with leftover medication when a loved one passes.

“We didn’t know where to carry the medicine to,” said Rob Barber, Whitehouse resident.

After his mother and brother died he was left to figure out how to dispose of their prescriptions.

“I don’t want to put them in the trash, I don’t think that would have been good for the environment, I think this will be a lot easier,” said Barber.

“Patients can know if their loved ones pass away, that they have a place that they can come bring pill medications as well as insulin medications here,” said Dr. Angela Smith, Willow Wellness Center, P.A.

Dr. Angela Smith is an internal medicine physician at Willow Wellness Center in Tyler and said a lot of her patients drop off their old medication to her as a last resort. That’s why she’s glad Tyler PD is helping.

“They don’t know how to properly dispose of those, and then you don’t want children or some other relative kind of getting a hold of those medicines, so it’s good to be able to drop them off,” said Dr. Smith.

She added that the drug takeback event also helps the community.

“To be able to have a place to get rid of their medications that are expired and things like that, make the community safer,” said Officer Behrend.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has a drug drop-off box in their lobby that you can take your old prescriptions to Monday through Friday during business hours.