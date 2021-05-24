Tyler Police Department receives $275,000 for new crime lab

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The city of Tyler will be able to solve crimes more easily.

City council gave the police department $275,000 to fund investigation efforts.

“It’s hard in their current situation that they have to work more than one case at a time,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer.

The police department had wanted to rent a building that was previously occupied by AT&T. But, they could not afford it, until the donation from the council.

The new location will help law enforcement.

“It will allow them to process more evidence at one time so really can get those cases knocked out in the best most efficient manner,” added Erbaugh.

The new facility will be constructed to operate as a crime scene unit.

Investigators will have their own office and access to a state of the art lab to solve old and new cases.

The location will also have a garage that will have special lighting, which will allow them to find clues that can be found on cars.

The new facility will also benefit other departments by freeing up space for every unit.

Renovations will begin soon. The building is expected to be complete in October.