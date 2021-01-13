Tyler Police Department searching for missing 68-year-old man with dementia

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 68-year-old William Hardin is missing after walking away from his residence on David Drive in Tyler Wednesday morning.

Hardin has dementia and was last seen around 4 p.m. at the Wal-Mart on South Broadway “looking confused as he walked in and back out.”

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Gold’s Gym” on the front and black pants.

He is 5’10 and 130 lbs. with shoulder length grey hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, contact the Tyler Police department at 903-531-1000.

