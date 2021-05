TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Police Department are investigating what happened after a dead body was found early Friday morning near downtown.

According to the department, officers were called to a group of tents near railroad tracks at the intersection of Division Avenue and Commerce Street around 9 a.m.

Police say at this time, they do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. KETK has a crew on the way to the scene and will update you as soon as we learn more information.