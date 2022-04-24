TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police and Fire Departments faced off in the ‘Battle of the Badges’ softball tournament on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation.

The event was held at Lindsey Park for all to enjoy and even featured award-winning barbeque, with all of the proceeds going to help fund the programs sponsored by Tyler Type One. Both departments said that they hope to raise awareness for an important cause.