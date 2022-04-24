TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police and Fire Departments faced off in the ‘Battle of the Badges’ softball tournament on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation.
The event was held at Lindsey Park for all to enjoy and even featured award-winning barbeque, with all of the proceeds going to help fund the programs sponsored by Tyler Type One. Both departments said that they hope to raise awareness for an important cause.
“I’m sure grateful that they take the time out to do this stuff for us, because I know that they are super busy. I know that it’s a cause near and dear to their hearts, for personal reasons. They all have family members who have been affected by type one diabetes, but we are so so grateful for what they do. They always put on a great event and we always have a lot of fun.”Sarah Wilson, Executive Director of Tyler Type One