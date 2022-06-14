TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More than 20 different law enforcement agencies from across the state of Texas are taking part in this two-day training at the Tyler Police Department’s gun range. This comes three weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde school shooting.

“This course is geared towards victim rescue and medical response for the victims and how to go about that under fire,” said Assistant Tyler Police Chief, Rusty Jacks.

Local first responders are training with ALERRT, also known as the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program. This comes at a time when mass shootings are happening almost daily.

“Training like this really gets you out of that standard training. It gets you out in the field, and puts you in situations that really get your heart pumping and puts you in that moment and in that situation,” said Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.

Governor Greg Abbott has instructed ALERRT to provide this training to schools across Texas. This course is not yet state-mandated for officers to take at this time. This could change as the state legislature works on expanding the program before the new school year.

“We are not doing this training in response to the recent shooting, this has been scheduled for months. We try to do this training every summer and the reason we are doing it now is that schools are out and it’s easier to find training locations and that sort of thing. This has been scheduled for 4 to 5 months,” said Jacks.

Law enforcement at Texas State University in San Marcos started the ALERRT Program to better prepare first responders in the wake of the Columbine High School Shooting.

“Our officers are well trained. We love being a hub of training here at Tyler PD so the community can know that we are well trained in all facets of police work, not only that of active shooter response,” said Erbaugh.

Tyler Police Department is offering a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event course. To learn more, click here.