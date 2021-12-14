Tyler Police identifies body from 2004 after enlisting help from DNA Doe Project

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After nearly two decades of searching for answers, the Tyler Police Department will finally be able to close a cold case.

After enlisting help from the DNA Doe Project, the department was able to identify a body that was found on December 23, 2004.

The body was found near the intersection of HWY 69 South and FM 2813 just south of the Tyler city limits. A forensic medical examiner was only able to determine that it was a white male between 27-42 years old.

Original KETK footage from when the body was found

It was estimated the man had died months before being found.

After exhausting all possible leads by 2019, the department turned to volunteer investigative genetic genealogists to help give the body an identity. After months of searching and testing, the man has finally been identified as Kim Ryan Casey.

The DNA Doe Project had leads that sent them to Kentucky, Missouri and even Scotland.

“This case had some interesting challenges, including a DNA sample that was very small in quantity and heavily contaminated with bacteria. I’m glad that despite these hurdles, we were able to identify Kim and bring some answers to his family.” Kevin Lord, Lab Liaison for the DNA Doe Project

DDP wishes to acknowledge the contributions of those groups and individuals who helped solve this case: Detective James Holt of the Tyler Police Department; HudsonAlpha Discovery Labs for whole genome sequencing; Kevin Lord of Saber Investigations for bioinformatics; GEDmatch for providing their database; our generous donors; and our extraordinary team of DDP investigative genetic genealogists.

To date, the DDP has helped identify more than 70 bodies.