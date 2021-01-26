Tyler police investigate major wreck on Beckham overpass

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A major traffic crash occurred Tuesday on the overpass at N. Beckham Avenue.
All southbound lanes on N. Beckham Avenue from the intersection of E. Gentry Parkway are closed at this time.
Officers and emergency personnel are still working the crash and are in the roadway. Law enforcement asks that you avoid this area if possible.
