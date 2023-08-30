TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Police Department is investigating after receiving reports that occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving through the Southwest Pines Apartment Complex in the 3200 block of Walton Road, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said there are currently no reports of injuries.

Officials are actively looking for suspect vehicles and processing the scene.

KETK News is working to get the latest information and will provide updates as they become available.