TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police said they are investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide after a man was found dead and another was injured from a reported shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the scene on the 1400 block of W. Oakwood around 12:34 a.m. and found a white sedan. Officials said two people were found inside the car, one dead and another injured from gunshot wounds.

Officials said the injured man told police that he did not know who shot them, but that they shot at them from another car and left.

The deceased was identified by police as Kenneth Ray Dorsey, 34 of Tyler, and the other man was taken to a local hospital where officials said he is in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.