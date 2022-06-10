TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two women accused of committing thefts.

A woman allegedly stole several items worth more than $500 from Home Depot. Police said some of the things she took were a video doorbell, a flag, a clock and other home decoration items. She also left the store in an SUV.

If you have information about the case please call Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. The woman’s photos can be found below.

Officials are also looking for a woman who took a package from someone’s porch without their permission. This happened in the Charleston Park neighborhood.

If people recognize the woman, they should contact Det. Chamberlain at 903-531-1058 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Photos of the incident can be found below.