TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler police are searching for three individuals who are accused of scamming Wal-Mart cashiers out of $2,500, law enforcement announced on Friday.

The incident happened at the Wal-Mart on Highway 31 East.

“Y’all the scams are real! These 3 stole $2500 by scamming cashiers at the Wal-Mart on Hwy 31 E,” wrote the Tyler Police Department.

People who recognize the individuals are encouraged to call Detective Zapata at 903-535-0135 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 .