Tyler police looking for information about shooting at 50 Grand Club

Local News

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler police are asking the community for information about a shooting that happened at 50 Grand Club Saturday morning.

At 2:55 a.m. Tyler police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 50 Grand Club on 2126 North Grand.

One man had been shot in the leg, and he was being transported by his friends in a private vehicle to a hospital.

Police located the friends’ car and they said the injured man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is still being investigated by law enforcement. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

