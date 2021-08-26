Missing Tyler man with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder found safe

UPDATE: A man that went missing in Tyler on Thursday has been found safe and returned to his home, according to the Tyler Police Department.

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing man who has schizophrenia and is bi-polar.

Donavon Earl Williams, 33, also suffers from depression and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

He has short shaved black hair, brown eyes and is 5’5”. Williams also weighs 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt with khaki cargo pants.

Williams left his residence at 1909 Sybil Ln at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The man has tattoos on his chest and hands. One of his hand has the word Lake on it and the other hand says Wood.

Authorities said if someone sees Williams he should be approached calmly.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should call the Tyler Police Department immediately at 531-1000 or 9-1-1.