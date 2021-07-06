Tyler police looking for missing man with schizophrenia

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler police are looking for a missing man who has schizophrenia.

Emery McCuin, 54, was seen for the last time on July 1, 2021 in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler then he walked away from the area.

McCuin is 6’2”, weighs 196 lbs and has brown eyes and is bald.

On July 1, he was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, black boots and glasses. He also uses a cane.

McCuin also has a pacemaker.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 903-531-1000.