TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler police officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an on-the-job accident, is getting ready to race in the FRESH 15 this Saturday.

In August of 2020, Abby Rodseth was in the last hour of her evening patrol shift, when she was rear ended by another driver.

“I was over in the area of Gentry and the Loop, and the car was going somewhere around 75 plus miles per hour,” Rodseth recalls.

Due to the impact, a rifle that hangs in a rack above her head, was ejected. That firearm forcefully hit Rodseth in the back of the head, leaving a visible mark but little memory from that night.

“I don’t remember anything regarding the accident itself cause it knocked me unconscious immediately,” Rodseth adds.

From there, she spent the next several months in speech and physical therapy. Her trainer says that she is the epitome of someone who wants something and will stop at nothing to get it.

“She makes my job really fun and easy, mainly because of her positive attitude and the strong work ethic that she brings to every training,” says Taylor Nox, Abby’s strength and conditioning coach at the CHRISTUS Health Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.

Rodseth’s drive and determination allowed her to recover quicker, her coaches were constantly adapting her workout routine to keep up with her progress.

Just before the accident, Rodseth placed in the top five at the FRESH 15. She is a former D1 track athlete, and she wasn’t going to let anything, not even a traumatic brain injury, stop her from getting back out there.

“I told them my goal was to be ready to race, like be in race shape competitive for fresh 15,” Rodseth adds.

Now she is getting to do just that, she is set to compete in the marathon race on Saturday for her first time in more than a year.

“I have this renewed joy of just being able-bodied, being able to run and do something I’m passionate about, and love and joy that in itself is the ultimate prize,” Rodseth explains.

She adds that her friends, family and faith were pillars in her recovery, and she is forever grateful for the support system that has always been behind her.