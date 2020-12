TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police responded Tuesday to a traffic accident the 300 block of NNW Loop 323 on involving a Tyler ISD school bus and other vehicles, one of which overturned.

There were no kids on the bus at the time of the accident. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Officers at the scene said that seven vehicles were involved.

At one time all northbound lanes on that part of the loop were closed while the wreckage was cleared.