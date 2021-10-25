Tyler police on scene of an accident involving a pedestrian

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is currently working an accident scene that involves a pedestrian.

Public Information Officer Jason Burton said in a brief statement Monday morning that the accident was at the intersection of Engelwood and Gentry Parkway. The site is just north of the downtown area.

As of this writing, no identifying information on the pedestrian has been released. It’s also unclear if they have been taken to the hospital.

Only one lane of travel both east and west is open. Police are in the road directing traffic and are advising drivers to find a different route to school or work.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.