TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Two people are dead after a shooting at the Royal Crest Apartments on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Officers on the scene found a vehicle in the parking lot with two victims.

Police said both victims were dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after the first call, police said they received a call from another victim on Park Place who had been shot at the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Crime scene at Royal Crest Apartments

Tyler Police Crime Scene van

