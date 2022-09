TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Cumberland Road between Old Hickory Road and Oak Creek Circle are closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in the area, Tyler Police said.

Police are working the single-vehicle accident on the 1500 block of Cumberland Road. The scene is still active and police are in the roadway directing traffic. Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes and drive with care in the area.

This is a developing story. KETK will update it as more information is available.