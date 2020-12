LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Dudley and Sheryl Lang announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing due to the pandemic.

"To all of our customers and friends of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe: We regret to inform you that Dudley’s Cajun Cafe will be closing its door as of December 1st. I would like to thank all of you for your friendship and patronage with us for the last 28 years. This past year has been very difficult and disappointing from a business point of view due to the pandemic." Dudley and Sheryl wrote.