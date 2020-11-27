Tyler police responding to major traffic crash at Donny Brook Ave. and E SE Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Police Department received a call to a “major traffic crash” around 8:07 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police active calls, the crash is at Donny Brook Avenue and East Southeast Loop 323.

This is a developing story.

