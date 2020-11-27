Tyler police responding to major traffic crash at Donny Brook Ave. and E SE Loop 323

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas paramedic, student nurse, and Mineola volunteer firefighter survived COVID-19 after battling 83 days in the hospital. Stephen Finley spent 50 of those days in a coma.

It's been a long road to recovery for him, when sudden cold-like symptoms led to an extensive battle, fighting COVID-19 for months. For the Finley family, the idea of having a Thanksgiving meal together looked very unlikely just a little over a month ago.