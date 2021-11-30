Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Troup Highway

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Law enforcement received a call about the incident around 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was a man, who left Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Troup Highway. He crossed the road, while he was not at a crosswalk, and he was hit by a car in the northbound outside lane, said police.

Officers are still at the scene. Currently, one lane of northbound travel is open.

Police are directing traffic, and they are encouraging drivers to take other routes and drive with caution in this area.