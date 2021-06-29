Tyler police say investigation into shooting is becoming ‘more focused’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Tyler PD, the investigation into the Friday shooting that left one dead and two injured is becoming “more focused.”

Detectives are still interviewing people that were at the scene that night when gunfire broke out at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri on Troup Highway. They say the list of of people to be interviewed is slimming.

Gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. while the business was still open. There were large birthday parties, families and children still inside the business.

Tylsha Brown was shot twice while celebrating her 46th birthday and died from her wounds. 21-year-old Jaderick Willis from Jacksonville and 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt from Alabama were also shot, but they are in stable condition.

Dycorrian Lofton, photo from Tyler PD

Police have already named one suspect in the case, though they have said they believe there were several shooters on the scene. 22-year-old Dycorrian Wayne Lofton of Jacksonville has an arrest warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond.

Tyler police ask that anybody with any information on his whereabouts contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

According to Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD, chaos broke out when people began to fight in the parking lot that night.

“People were yelling ‘fight, fight fight,’” Erbaugh said. “People were running into New Orleans Daiquiri. Then the shooting started.”

At one point, several people were running through the parking lot and firing weapons. The shooters exchanged gun fire as they ran north and took cover behind cars.

In all, more than 50 shots were fired, Erbaugh said.

