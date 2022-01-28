TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are searching for a man that allegedly stole from several Lowe’s stores with a stolen credit card.

On Friday, police said the man went to multiple Lowe’s stores to steal items and put them in a large box and a white truck.

In the photos from surveillance footage, the man is seen wearing a black mask with a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

The man was also seen driving a large white truck with a trailer attached.

If anyone can identify him, they should call Detective Thedford at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.