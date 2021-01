TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man who family members say is “very ill.”

21-year-old Corbin Stiefer was last seen on Wednesday on Briar Creek Drive in Tyler. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He is 5’7″ and 108 pounds with short brown hair and a patchy beard. Stiefer is driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with the license plate number GXB1645.

If you see Corbin or his vehicle please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.