UPDATE – The Tyler Police sent an update shortly after their initial release, stating that the missing child has been located and is with his parents.

_______________________

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing child who was last seen walking at approximately 3:15 p.m. today at Grand Avenue and 32nd Street.

He is a 15-year-old male from Tyler. 5’7″, 177 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black printed pajama pants and no shirt. Authorities say he could possibly have a phone number written on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.