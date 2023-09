TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are searching for a missing 24-year-old.

Anna Marie Allison left her residence on Sept. 4 around 7:45 p.m. Police said she is diagnosed with mental health issues and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a gray bow on her head with leopard print slippers.

Anyone who sees her or knows her location is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.