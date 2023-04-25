TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police said on Tuesday they are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman last seen on April 7 around 4 p.m.

51-year-old Paula Belonga was last seen leaving her apartment complex at 4400 Paluxy Drive in her white Chevrolet Impala with license plate number SBV0432.

“Paula was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants,” officials said. “She may have been heading toward the Chapel Hill area.”

Anyone who has seen Paula is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.