TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Carey Pennington has been missing from Martin Ln. in Tyler since 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She is probably walking and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and red, white and blue canvas shoes.

Pennington is 5’07” and weighs 168lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her dog is with her, and it is a white dachshund.

If you know her whereabouts or see her please contact Detective Lopez at 903-531-1098 or Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.