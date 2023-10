Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify he was last seen in August.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police said on Wednesday they are searching for 40-year-old Justin Jeremy Miller who last had contact with his family on Aug. 19.

Officials said he has not been heard from since then and may be riding a black bicycle. He is 5’11”, 160 pounds with blue hair.

Anyone who has seen Miller or knows where he is is asked to contact Detective Thomas at 903-5361-1025.