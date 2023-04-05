TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Police are looking for a third suspect in connection to a double murder at the Royal Crest Apartment complex in Tyler.

Police have obtained a capital murder warrant and are seeking 19-year-old Lakimbrick Rashawn Horn. He may be in a 2003 brown Ford-F-150 with Texas plates RMP4779.

Horn is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who knows where he is or sees the truck is asked to contact TPD at 903-531-1000.

Two others have already been arrested. 20-year-old Aaron Johnson, who was reportedly shot during the incident, was arrested for capital murder with a $2 million bond. 18-year-old Nicholas Hudson was arrested for two counts of murder, each with a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened on March 23 at 1909 Sybil Lane in Tyler around 9:50 p.m. When police arrived, they found two victims, later identified as Donovan Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 17, both of Athens, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.