TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died of his injuries from a pedestrian hit-and-run at E. Gentry Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said on Sept. 2 around 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the scene and found the man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, and was identified by authorities as William Eric Haisler, 37 of Tyler.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark colored sedan, according to officials, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kirkhart at 903-535-0194.