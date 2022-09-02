TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Additional Tyler Police officers will be placed on the street over the weekend specifically looking for impaired or intoxicated drivers, according to the department.

Officials said the increased police presence is scheduled from Friday to Monday to monitor increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Labor Day weekend.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Labor Day Holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive,” officials with Tyler Police said. “We hope you have a safe and happy holiday!”