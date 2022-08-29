TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported.

Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews arrived and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The train will remain in place while the investigation is underway for a few hours, police said. Certain intersections already had crossing arms lowered in anticipation of the trains route. Law enforcement was working on getting them raised while the investigation continues. The train is expected to be delayed at least two hours. Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

According to Tyler police the original call came in from railroad dispatch and a second call came from train operator.

Information from Union Pacific reads as follows:

“At about 9 a.m. CDT today, a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in Tyler, Texas. “The incident did not occur at a crossing. It occurred north of the intersection of N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. “The train crew was not injured. And, the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Tyler Police Department responded.” Union Pacific

Tyler Train

Photo near the scene of where a pedestrian was struck by a train in Tyler.



Tyler intersection of train overpass