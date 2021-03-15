Tyler Pounds Regional airport to receive more than $1 million in coronavirus relief funds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Pounds Regional airport was awarded two federal grants totaling to more than $1 million.

Sen. John Cornyn announced that the airport received a total of $1,033,127 in relief fund following the economic distress caused by ongoing the economic distress.

The funding was disbursed by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Tyler.”

The grants provide economic relief funds to: