TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will hold a book sale this Saturday.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their location on College Avenue. No library card is needed to participate in the sale.

Prices are as follows:

Hardbacks: $1

Paperbacks: $0.50

Audiobooks: $2

CDs and DVDs: $1

After 3 p.m., you can buy items by the bag for $5 and by the box for $10.