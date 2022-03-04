TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library is having a book sale on March 19.
People can attend the sale from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The money from the event will help the library replace materials, make repairs and help out with other collection-related needs.
Residents can find a book, movie, audiobook or CD at the sale.
The library shared the following prices:
Hardback books: $1.00
Paperback books: $.50
Audiobooks: $2.00
CDs & DVDs: $1.00
After 3 p.m. prices
Items by the bag: $5.00
Items by the box: $10.00