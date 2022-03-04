TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library is having a book sale on March 19.

People can attend the sale from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The money from the event will help the library replace materials, make repairs and help out with other collection-related needs.

Residents can find a book, movie, audiobook or CD at the sale.

The library shared the following prices:

Hardback books: $1.00

Paperback books: $.50

Audiobooks: $2.00

CDs & DVDs: $1.00

After 3 p.m. prices

Items by the bag: $5.00

Items by the box: $10.00