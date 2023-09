The borrower also returned the book anonymously, through the mail, along with a donation for a new book. (Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler Public Library is hosting a book sale where local attendees can find great prices for new-to-used books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the library’s parking lot.

Sale prices are listed below:

Hardbacks: $2

Paperbacks: $1

Audiobooks: $5

CDs and DVDs: $1

Additional prices after 3 p.m. only:

Items by the bag: $10

Items by the box: $15

Visit the public library’s website for more details.