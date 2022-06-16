TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One Tyler radio station is holding a timely giveaway Thursday afternoon.

102.7 The Blaze (KBLZ) will be at the Fuel Runner gas station on the corner East Grande Boulevard and New Copeland Road between 3 and 4 p.m. They will be pumping gas tanks for drivers free of charge.

According to Operations Manager David Moreland, they are “expecting a madhouse.” Last week in Longview, they were able to fill 105 tanks in just the one-hour slot.

Drivers will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, and just being in line will not guarantee you free gas.

“We will blow a horn at exactly 3 p.m. and giving out numbers to people in line. At 4 p.m. that horn will sound again and that will end the giveawy, even if you’re still in line. So it can be a bit of luck of the draw.” KBLZ Operations Manager Dave Moreland

Moreland said at the Longview promotion drivers started lining up around 12:30 p.m. He recommends getting to the station early to try and get a spot in line.