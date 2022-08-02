TYLER, Texas (KETK) — According to a report, 53% of people said they received more scam calls in 2022 than 2021. Tyler is among the top 10 cities in the United States that were hit hardest by scammers, according to a report by First Orion.

More than half of the people surveyed by First Orion said they suffered a financial loss from a scam call at some point in their lives.

Who’s being targeted by these scam callers? The data may be different than you would expect. There is a stigma surrounding scam calls that suggest they target older people, but the survey done by First Orion shows that may not be the case.

Here are the percentages of each age group who received a financial loss due to a scam call:

62% of ages 18-35

54% of ages 35-54

45% ages 55+

The data suggests that the younger you are, the more likely you are to be scammed.

The top 5 most popular scam calls of the year, according to First Orion:

Vehicle warranty Healthcare Social security Medicare Health insurance

Vehicle warranty scams often try to sound legitimate by using certain language. Healthcare scam callers often target senior citizens, uninsured people, parents and consumers with chronic health issues. First Orion said that they often leave messages with appealing benefits like discounts.

Social security scams often claim suspicious activity on a person’s account or even the promotion of eligible benefits, as well as Medicare and health insurance scams, they try to use information that they know about the person.

Research by First Orion found that residents of Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma or Texas are more at risk of receiving scam calls than other states.

Top 10 cities hit by scammers:

San Antonio, TX Dallas, TX Fort Worth, TX Cleveland, OH Tulsa, OK Lubbock, TX Tyler, TX Detroit, MI Lawton, OK Oklahoma City, OK