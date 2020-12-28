Tyler releases New Year’s schedule for trash pickup, other city services

Local News

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler released a New Year’s schedule Monday, detailing when citizens can expect normal city services to resume during the holidays.

Trash collection this week will continue as scheduled, with no trash or recyclable collection on Jan. 1. Yard waste, like limbs or bags of leaves will not be picked up at all this holiday week.

Garbage collection:

  • Monday, Dec. 28: Regular Collection
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29: Regular Collection
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30: Routes normally collected Thursday
  • Thursday, Dec. 31: Routes normally collected Friday
  • Friday, Jan. 1: NO COLLECTION

Curbside recycle collection:

  • Monday, Dec. 28: Regular Collection
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29: Regular Collection
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30: Routes normally collected Thursday
  • Thursday, Dec. 31: Routes normally collected Friday
  • Friday, Jan. 1: NO COLLECTION

City services like the public library and parks and recreation facilities will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 at noon and will remain closed through Friday, Jan. 1.

City Hall offices will close Dec. 31 at noon and remain closed through Jan. 1.

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51