Tyler releases New Year’s schedule for trash pickup, other city services

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler released a New Year’s schedule Monday, detailing when citizens can expect normal city services to resume during the holidays.

Trash collection this week will continue as scheduled, with no trash or recyclable collection on Jan. 1. Yard waste, like limbs or bags of leaves will not be picked up at all this holiday week.

Garbage collection:

Monday, Dec. 28: Regular Collection

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Regular Collection

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 31: Routes normally collected Friday

Friday, Jan. 1: NO COLLECTION

Curbside recycle collection:

Monday, Dec. 28: Regular Collection

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Regular Collection

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 31: Routes normally collected Friday

Friday, Jan. 1: NO COLLECTION

City services like the public library and parks and recreation facilities will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 at noon and will remain closed through Friday, Jan. 1.

City Hall offices will close Dec. 31 at noon and remain closed through Jan. 1.

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed New Year’s Day.