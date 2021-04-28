Tyler renews $1.25 million contract with private company for wastewater system improvements

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will again pay $1.25 million to a private company to work with the water department on wastewater improvements.

On Wednesday, the council approved renewing its contract with Pipeline Analysis, a Garland engineering frim that specializes in the testing and analysis of wastewater collection systems. Since 2017, the city has contracted with Pipeline Analysis to help Tyler Water Utilities comply with wastewater system requirements.

Pipeline Analysis helps the water department staff develop and implement programs, inspect equipment, review data collection and record keeping and develop hydraulic models, said information from the city.

The firm has inspected about 11,000 manholes and more than 367 miles of the 690 miles of gravity main throughout the city. The city hopes to complete the inspection of the entire system by 2023, the city said.

“Pipeline Analysis has provided guidance that helped us formulate and refine some work processes, and produced reports and technical documents used internally and to submit to the EPA,” said Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus. “This contract will enable us to do more work in a shorter amount of time to keep us ahead of schedule.”