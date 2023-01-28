TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:26 a.m. off of Ada Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke and flames emerging from the roof and a rear window.

According to Tyler Fire, Firefighters started to search the structure for any residents but luckily all residents were able to get out of the home safely. Three fire engines, a ladder company, a battalion chief and a investigator all responded to the scene and the fire was quickly controlled, officials said.

A firefighter was treated and released from a local hospital after receiving 2nd degree burns on their face and their were no other injuries, according to Tyler Fire.

An occupant told officials that they woke up near a candle that was left burning in one of the building’s bedrooms and a 12-year-old helped their 84-year-old relative get out of the flaming structure. Firefighters stayed on the scene until 5:30 a.m.

Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire did start in the area of the candle the resident described. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to the family.