TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Solid Waste will begin collecting garbage year-round at 6 a.m. after implementing the earlier start time as a part of a heat prevention program.

“After receiving great feedback from the community and our team, we decided to continue with the earlier start time,” Leroy Sparrow, solid waste director said. “Fulfilling the needs of our community while maintaining our crews’ safety is our top priority.”

The heat prevention plan asked customers to put out their containers between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. before collections. Those start times will now continue for residential garbage and recycling.